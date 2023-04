The Moige, the Family day and a senator from the Brothers of Italy, Lavinia Mennuni, are against Aifa’s decision to make the birth control pill free. Massimo Gandolfini, leader of Family Day, says he is “bewildered” because it is a choice that “goes in the opposite direction to the problem of falling birth rates” with important resources that “could instead be allocated to alleviate the serious conditions of families” with disabled children…