Free tests in Lloyds pharmacy until the end of April on the occasion of World Health Day which is celebrated on the 7th. The tests available will be those for blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol in the 159 offices scattered throughout the national territory. It’s possible access the tests by bookingvia the Lloyds App, Services section, by contacting the single number 02/80011022 or directly the reference Pharmacy.

Prevention goes through tests

They are essential tests for the prevention of many important diseases, such as cardiovascular disease or type 2 diabetes. Living with high blood sugar or cholesterol levels puts our health at risk, as does having high blood pressure. Knowing your situation is essential to implement food strategies or lifestyle changes, before having to follow real drug therapies.

Too often people do not get tested

After all, doctors recommend checking these values ​​even several times a year, especially if we belong to risk categories, such as those who are overweight or people who have turned fifty. The latest ISTAT survey has highlighted how even among the seventy-five year olds, who are particularly at risk of developing chronic diseases, as many as 25% have not performed any tests to check their cholesterol and blood sugar levels. One in six has not even measured their blood pressure in the last year, despite the insistence of their family doctor.

Free tests in Lloyds pharmacies highly appreciated by citizens

“We have chosen to celebrate World Health Day again with a concrete gesture of attention to the entire citizenry, once again confirming our commitment to prevention”. Dominic Laporta he is Chief Executive Officer of the Admenta Italia Lloyds Pharmacy Group. «The recent experience of last year led to 40,000 free tests, carried out in the months of April and September, in our pharmacies. We believe these are important data, which in fact testify to the adhesion of the citizenry».

«These data motivate us to continue on this path, today and for the future. With this and other initiatives, we at LloydsFarmacia have chosen to confirm and renew our vision of a pharmacist as a healthcare consultant and of a pharmacy as a unit. This is where citizens can turn to find services, advice and support. Every day, we want to be closer to citizens. We are sure that prevention should be a priority. The invitation to citizens is to make the most of this opportunity to monitor parameters that are truly decisive for one’s health“.

