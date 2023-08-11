from genetics comes a targeted cure for male patients

MeteoWeb

An interesting genetic study provides indications for targeted treatment of the infection Covid-19 of male patients. This is a study conducted by an international research team, led by a female researcher, which has set itself the goal of treating male patients and the risk of the worsening of the pandemic infection. The results of the research with an interdisciplinary approach were published in the journal “Cell Reports Medicine“, and was coordinated by Gulsah Gabrielvirologist of the Institute of Virology of Leibniz and of the University of Veterinary Medicine of Hannoverin close collaboration with the medical genetics complex operating unit of the Sienese hospital-university company, directed Alessandra Renieriwith the contribution of two other researchers from the University of Siena Clare Fallerini, biologo, e Margherita Baldassarria doctor, already the first name of another scientific work that strengthened the role of testosterone in protection.

Renieri has explained: “We have identified thearomatase enzyme (CYP19A1) as an important factor for severe COVID-19 courses in male patients. Retrospective analyzes of epidemiological data had already demonstrated that male gender, advanced age and metabolic diseases such as obesity increase the risk of severe Covid-19. The research team analyzed genetic data obtained from 2,866 patients Covid-19 collected from Italian hospitals in the context of Gen-Covid consortium and found a mutation in the gene CYP19A1which plays a key role in testosterone metabolism“. The consortium is coordinated by the same professor Renieri.

The increased expression of the gene CYP19A1 in male COVID-19 patients

Renieri he added: “Also analyzed lung samples from patients who died with Covid-19 showed increased expression of the gene CYP19A1 in male patients compared to female patients. These results suggest that this gene is involved in the sex differences observed in Covid-19. Preclinical animal experiments confirmed these results“.

According to the professor Renierithe treatment of animals”infected by Sars-Cov-2 with the aromatase inhibitor letrozole improved lung function and helped restore hormone balance, particularly in male animals. This suggests that aromatase inhibitors may provide a promising therapeutic strategy for the treatment of male patients with Covid-19. This collaborative work – conclude Renieri – highlights the importance of genetics in understanding the molecular mechanisms of severity and treatment of viral diseases“.

Continue reading on MeteoWeb

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

