Further training for paediatricians: Minister of the blankets hands over funding decision

Lübeck – Today (August 7th) Minister of Health Kerstin der Decken received a funding notice for the project “Improving specialist medical training – securing medical care. Cross-sector cooperation in the advanced training association for paediatrics SH”. The recipients of the notice were Dr. Christoph Weiß-Becker, spokesman for the group practices, Prof. Dr. Egbert Herting, Director of the Clinic for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine at the UKSH Campus Lübeck, also represented by Dr. Georg Hillebrand, Chief Physician at the Itzehoe Clinic for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine and Dr. Irene Somm, social scientist and scientific support.

The further training association for paediatrics receives the funds in order to further optimize the further training of prospective paediatricians. Since March 1, 2023, the project has been funded for three years in the amount of 457,919.60 euros from the state’s supply security fund, which was set up to ensure medical care in the area.

Minister of Health Kerstin der Decken emphasizes: “As the Ministry of Health, together with the players in the health system, we are responsible for ensuring that children in Schleswig-Holstein receive the best possible medical care. Against this background, an important goal is to strengthen primary pediatric care. The training and further education of prospective paediatricians plays a prominent role here. That is why we are promoting this project, with which we want to achieve a sustainable increase in the quality of specialist medical training in pediatrics in Schleswig-Holstein. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in the implementation of the project and wish them every success.”

Between October 2019 and September 2022, the state has already funded a first project with almost 98,000 euros from the supply security fund in order to improve the further training of prospective pediatricians in the private sector. This first project made it possible for the training to no longer take place almost exclusively in the clinical environment, but also to take place across sectors in the practices of established paediatricians. This was an important measure because half of the pediatricians work in medical practices after completing their training. On this basis, structures for cooperation between clinics and practices in the further training of prospective paediatricians have been created. These structures are now being deepened and further expanded by the follow-up project.

The project has the overall goal of strengthening cross-sectoral cooperation and enabling effective documentation and feedback. Essentially for this three actions intended:

First a fixed rotation system between clinics and practices will be introduced so that they and the prospective doctors have more planning security. This approach was introduced in the project that has already been funded and tested in various regions of Schleswig-Holstein. A corresponding offer is now to be made for all doctors undergoing further training in Schleswig-Holstein. Secondly An innovative form of documentation of the further training (the so-called e-logbook) is now also used in the inpatient area – this has already proven itself within the framework of the new further training regulations and serves as an important supplement and bridge between theory and practical medical work with elements of observation and feedback. Third the interfaces between the clinical and outpatient training concepts should be better connected. In addition, bureaucracy in documentation is to be reduced by electronically linking the e-learning programs to the medical association. In addition, with basic psychosomatic care, another mandatory content of the further training regulations is to be established as an offer within the framework of further training in a network. For this purpose, a tailor-made training offer with a focus on pediatric and adolescent medicine is to be developed in close cooperation, which explicitly takes into account the needs across sectors in clinics and practices.