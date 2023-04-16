Home » “Gastric bypass and diet weren’t enough. Then, the turning point”
Health

“Gastric bypass and diet weren’t enough. Then, the turning point”

by admin
“Gastric bypass and diet weren’t enough. Then, the turning point”

She has struggled with her weight and diet all her life. At 39, she decided to take control of her life and managed to lose 77 kilos. Danika Steward recounted her incredible journey, which allowed her to return to normal life. After dozens of diets in which she lost weight, which then promptly returned to her place, the woman found the “formula” that allowed her to turn around.

The story

Danika has had type 2 diabetes since she was a child. A condition that she made her gain weight. In addition to this, her weight was contributed by the three births, with which she gave birth to her children, “the loves of my life,” she explained. She took the first step towards losing weight with gastric bypass surgery, which allowed her to lose 45 kilos. A joy, however, only momentary. Despite her diet, she has not been able to maintain the weight and has gained weight again.

The drug

In 2022, thanks to her husband’s intuition, she found the way to happiness: a diabetes drug that helped her lose weight. In a short time, together with a healthy diet and training in the gym, she has lost 80 kg. “I’ve never felt so good,” she said. Her hope is that, this time, it’s forever.

See also  Bird flu, what happens if it spreads to humans: scientists' simulation

You may also like

Narcissism: How do you actually treat a narcissist,...

Transplants: Cnt, 8 thousand waiting for an organ,...

“Gastric bypass and diet weren’t enough. Then, the...

Design terraces with lights: ideas for outdoor lighting

Women in Ukraine’s military – Il Post

Vaccination protects against measles

Silvio Berlusconi, very important update from the hospital:...

Lower high blood pressure: Changing the preparation is...

Artistic gymnastics, Manila Esposito consecrates herself to the...

“We will never do like Totti and Ilary.”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy