German Bundestag – Action plan on “health around birth”

Berlin: (hib/STO) The action plan for implementing the national health goal “health around birth” announced in the coalition agreement between the SPD, Alliance 90/The Greens and the FDP is a topic in the Federal Government’s response (20/8943) to a minor question the Left Party faction (20/8370). Statements from associations and states on the draft action plan are currently being evaluated. A second interdepartmental vote will then take place in order to present the action plan to the Federal Cabinet, as the Federal Government further explains.

Share this: Facebook

X

