German Bundestag – Germany well positioned with available vaccination quotas

Berlin: (hib/PK) Compared to many other countries in the European Union, the Federal Government believes that Germany is well positioned in terms of available vaccination quotas. In addition to the regular availability of vaccination quotas for school entry, the vaccination data from the outpatient care of the Associations of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV) would be transmitted to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in accordance with the Infection Protection Act (IfSG), the answer says (20/6486) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/6147) of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group.

This means that data on more than 85 percent of the population is available for detailed analyses, the so-called KV vaccination surveillance. With the pseudonymised KV vaccination surveillance, vaccination rates in special risk groups could be calculated or the effectiveness and safety of the vaccination could be estimated. Data from the KV vaccination surveillance are available for all age groups.

The KV vaccination surveillance is limited by the time delay. The vaccination data are usually available with a delay of six to nine months, which is why timely interventions are not possible. In addition, it is being examined to what extent the degree of compression of the information transmitted can be improved for use by the higher federal authorities.