Home » German Bundestag – Germany well positioned with available vaccination quotas
Health

German Bundestag – Germany well positioned with available vaccination quotas

by admin
German Bundestag – Germany well positioned with available vaccination quotas

Berlin: (hib/PK) Compared to many other countries in the European Union, the Federal Government believes that Germany is well positioned in terms of available vaccination quotas. In addition to the regular availability of vaccination quotas for school entry, the vaccination data from the outpatient care of the Associations of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV) would be transmitted to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in accordance with the Infection Protection Act (IfSG), the answer says (20/6486) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/6147) of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group.

This means that data on more than 85 percent of the population is available for detailed analyses, the so-called KV vaccination surveillance. With the pseudonymised KV vaccination surveillance, vaccination rates in special risk groups could be calculated or the effectiveness and safety of the vaccination could be estimated. Data from the KV vaccination surveillance are available for all age groups.

The KV vaccination surveillance is limited by the time delay. The vaccination data are usually available with a delay of six to nine months, which is why timely interventions are not possible. In addition, it is being examined to what extent the degree of compression of the information transmitted can be improved for use by the higher federal authorities.

See also  Dog tired and wide awake! The BKK VBU sleep podcast

You may also like

Apply the Basaglia law, rather than reopen the...

with the new building, the University is increasingly...

Grab it now: Top offers at Decathlon to...

BRING – Greetings – News – EU

IGeL Report 2023: Self-pay services at the doctor’s...

MENTAL HEALTH AT RISK IN CHILDREN WITH SEVERE...

Beware of natural supplements for weight loss, bodybuilding...

Which sandals for women over 50? These are...

Covid: study identifies the danger of the new...

Fight against mosquitoes, Emilia-Romagna’s 2023 regional arbovirus plan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy