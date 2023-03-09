Union calls for grant for healthcare workers

Health/Application – 09.03.2023 (hib 174/2023)

Berlin: (hib/PK) In view of the increased consumer prices, the CDU/CSU parliamentary group is calling for a subsidy of at least 500 euros for healthcare workers. The subsidy is intended to cover professional groups that have not benefited from the corona bonus, as can be seen from the application (20/5809) of the group emerges.

The federal government must avoid unequal treatment of employees who have performed and continue to perform a special service in the healthcare system in the course of the corona pandemic. In addition, it should be recognized that employees in the health and rescue services are particularly affected by the increased cost of living.

According to the application, within the framework of the available budget, a subsidy of at least 500 euros should be made available immediately for medical specialists, dental specialists, employees in emergency medicine, employees in the rescue service, in outpatient clinics, cardiac catheter laboratories, in the diagnostic departments, for the nursing staff in dialysis centers, Employees in clinical cleaning, nursing assistants, for trainees in nursing, nursing assistants and health professions of all apprenticeship years as well as for employees in hospitals in which fewer ventilation cases than those required by the federal government were treated.

The subsidy is to be granted to employees in the inpatient and outpatient areas as well as in somatic and psychosomatic medicine.