Get Moving!® Celebrates 17th Anniversary with Health and Wellness Fair for All in Omaha

OneWorld Community Health Centers, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, and the Health Foundation for the Americas are teaming up to present a health and wellness fair in Omaha, Nebraska on July 29, 2023. The event, called “Get Moving!®” and celebrating its 17th anniversary, is the nation’s leading annual Hispanic event promoting family physical activity and healthy lifestyles for people of all ages and sizes. The fair is sponsored by the Siemens Foundation.

Andrea Skolkin, CEO of OneWorld Community Health Centers, expressed her pride in partnering with the National Alliance for Hispanic Health for the seventh year to bring Get Moving!® back to Omaha. Skolkin thanked national sponsors, the Siemens Foundation, and the Health Foundation for the Americas for providing the opportunity to offer important health testing and wellness information to patients in the local community.

The fair promises to be a day of fun for families, with live music, physical activities for all, free backpacks for the start of classes, distribution of free fruits and vegetables, free health tests, COVID-19 tests, vaccines, and boosters, and referrals to health services in the community. Additionally, special guest Rosita from Sesame Street® will greet children and distribute Sesame Street in Communities books and resources to families.

Attendees will also have the chance to learn about the All of Us Research Program, a landmark effort to collect data from one million or more people in the United States to accelerate scientific studies and improve health. In this special version of the event, participants can speak in person with All of Us Research Program partners and join the more than 600,000 people who are already part of the program.

Siemens Foundation representatives expressed their commitment to reducing health disparities and advancing health equity. They are honored to support the health fair and are dedicated to advancing primary care, diagnostic testing, and health sector job training. The Siemens Foundation also supports equity loans to community clinics.

Dr. Jane Delgado, president and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, shared her excitement about offering activities for the whole family, access to health tests, and valuable information on good health and wellness.

The ¡Vive tu vida! health and wellness fair, part of the Get Up! Get Moving!® event series, is open to everyone and will take place on July 29, 2023, from 1pm to 5pm at OneWorldCommunityHealthCenter in Omaha, Nebraska. The event is free to attend.

For more information or the 2023 national schedule of ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® events, visit or call 1-866-783-2645.

Source: National Alliance for Hispanic Health

