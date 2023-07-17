Giorgio Locatelli firm point on MasterChef: what will happen in 2023?

Giorgio Locatelli dissolve reservations on the MasterChef Italia program, given that 2023 could be a very important year also for the Sky home show.

The program of Master Chef Italy it has just ended and fans are already asking for information for what will be the thirteenth season which will be aired next December and which will accompany us during the first weeks of 2024.

Giorgio Locatelli MasterChef – RecipeSprint

Recently during a public meeting Bruno Barbieri confirmed his presence in the program also revealing how the work behind the scenes of the cooking showgiven that the selections for aspiring competitors who will have to give definitive proof of their talent and deserve the coveted apron have been started.

From year to year the presence of one of the three judges is often questioned, given that in recent years Bruno Barbieri, George Locatelli e Antonino Cannavacciuolo they have been able to build a perfect team but which at the same time has to deal with other work projects, which is why we find the chef who lives in London but who has returned to our country right now to keep track of the world of the web for his television projects.

Giorgio Locatelli fixed point on MasterChef

Well yes, as we have previously had the opportunity to reveal, in the crosshairs of media attention in these hours we find once again Giorgio Locatelli who in recent months has enjoyed great success at the helm of the cooking program MasterChefbut also alongside Enzo miccio for Home Restaurant.

In short, Italy has turned out to be the perfect location in which to get involved in the field of cooking compared to how it happened many years ago for George Locatelli when he decided to leave his country to get involved first in France and then in London. Yet, more and more rumors question his future participation in the program MasterChef… which is why the time has come for the chef to put a full stop and take stock of the situation.

MasterChef Italy for Giorgio Locatelli

After the conclusion of the troubled 12th edition of the home cooking show Skysome rumors have questioned the future participation in the cooking show by George Locatelli… thus leaving the fans speechless even if the starred chef has decided to break his silence by publishing a photo that would seem to be a clear answer to all those who have referred to the rumor, which at the moment would not find any type of confirmation .

In particular, a fixed point about the issue MasterChef came for George Locatelli through the publication of a photo taken on the set in the studios of the cooking programme, thus recalling the experience lived And which suggests that even the starred chef is already ready to concentrate on setting up the thirteenth edition which we will only be able to see during the month of December 2023.

