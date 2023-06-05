“Give yourself an eye”, an invitation to check your breasts

It took place in May in stores Triumph of Milan the initiative “Take a look“, promoted by Gilead to raise awareness aboutimportance of prevention for the early diagnosis of breast cancer and to support women who have already encountered cancer not to give up their femininity. “Give yourself an eye” is part of the campaign “Donne in Meta”, come to her third yearcreated to support women with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, a particularly aggressive form that often affects very young women.

Through info-educational materials, stickers in the points of sale placed in the dressing rooms with QRCode that refers to thematic insights, “Give yourself an Eye” aims to convey two very important messages: the first don’t neglect prevention, detecting suspicious signals such as swelling, nipple discharge, promptly reporting them to the specialist and planning check-ups such as mammography and breast ultrasound; the second for women with breast cancer is don’t give up your desire to be a woman with your own femininity.

Breast cancer is a heterogeneous disease, which can take on different clinical and biological profiles depending on the type of cells that make it up, the size of the tumor mass, the involvement of lymph nodes and any distant organs and the presence of some biological factors , such as hormone receptors (estrogen and progestogen) and human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER2).

The information from “Give yourself an Eye” is also on the site donneinmeta.netthe campaign created to support women with metastatic triple negative breast cancer, a particularly aggressive form that often affects very young women.

In the video:

Rossana Berardi

President of W4O-Women for Oncology, Full Professor of Oncology at the Marche Polytechnic University