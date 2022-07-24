Home Health Google will add Bluetooth audio automatic switching technology based on the FastPair function – yqqlm
Now true wireless earphones are popular. Although it is convenient without the winding of wires, it is often troublesome to pair back and forth when using them across devices. After Google introduced FastPair to simplify the pairing process, it will launch the Bluetooth audio automatic switching technology. The supported products are in Between different devices, you can automatically switch audio sources more smoothly.

If your headset supports Bluetooth audio automatic switching technology, it will recognize the usage status to automatically switch the connected device. For example, if you receive a mobile phone call while watching a video on the tablet, the headset can automatically switch the connected device to the mobile phone. , switch the connection back to the tablet after the call is over, and a notification will appear on the tablet and mobile phone. If you don’t want to switch, you can cancel it manually.

There are similar technologies in Samsung and Apple devices, but only for their own products, and the Bluetooth audio automatic switching technology is based on FastPair, which has been integrated in Android and ChromeOS, as long as your audio device supports Bluetooth audio automatic switching technology, and log in in the same It can be used under the Google account of .

The Bluetooth audio automatic switching technology will debut on the Pixel Buds Pro, and it will be pushed to specific Sony and JBL headphones in succession. Google also has plans to push this technology to more devices.

