Government, forward with the justice reform and lower tones: Meloni dictates the line

Not to further fuel the clash with the judiciary, but to proceed with the facts, approving the guarantor reform of the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio. After 48 hours in crescendo – starting from the position taken by Palazzo Chigi on the Santanchè and Delmastro cases, then that of the equally harsh Ministry of Justice, and the reply of the ANM -, the delivery in the government is that of silence. But this is not enough to appease spirits. The oppositions counterattack fearing that a new season of conflict between politics and the judiciary will weaken the state.

Although there are no reactions, official or unofficial, after the declarations of the president of the ANM Giuseppe Santalucia – who spoke to the parliamentarian of the magistrates’ union of an attack on the “heart of the judiciary” – according to Lapresse it transpires however that it was not appreciated that in the examination by the Association of Robes it was not considered that a forced indictment, decided in the case of Undersecretary Andrea Delmastro, occurs only in very rare cases. “What does it mean? That the prosecutor, who had asked for the filing, made some mistakes?” Is the question. It was precisely this point that he “blew the nerves” at Palazzo Chigi, clarifies a government source. The recurring reading in the majority is that the events involving government officials are a “reaction” to the justice reform. Maurizio Gasparri puts it bluntly: “We are facing a real revolt, just because we want to implement a reform that makes justice faster, its procedures more transparent, which removes the weight of political conditioning from the world toga”. He reforms that the parliamentary process in the Senate should begin next week. The bill, proposed by the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio and approved by the government three weeks ago, received the stamp of the State Accounting Office, the signature of Mattarella is now awaited. And the government has every intention of accelerating.

The Democratic Party, with the group leaders Chiara Braga and Francesco Boccia, invites Giorgia Meloni to “be more cautious and not set fire to the political climate”, because “a new war between powers would destroy our institutions”. “Meloni – they underline – would do better to think about solving the problems of Italian companies and workers, instead of rekindling wars that do not serve our country”. Carlo Calenda shares the same opinion: “Crying about the conspiracy of the judiciary is a giant and dangerous mistake. It represents yet another weapon of mass distraction”. “It worries me – thunders the leader of the 5 Star Movement, Giuseppe Conte – a prime minister who does not have the courage to have his party friends Santanchè and Delmastro resigned from the government, because he cares more about his clique than the ‘Homeland’ of which so much fills his mouth” and that “by hiding behind the screen of the ‘Chigi sources’, he carries out a very serious attack on the magistrates who are carrying out their duty”.

