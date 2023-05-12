Granola cups with yoghurt and berries: A healthy snack for in between

Are you looking for an easy, healthy and delicious dessert? These colorful granola cups with yogurt and berries are perfect for the upcoming brunch season. Serve them at Mother’s Day, baby shower, wedding party, birthday parties and any other occasion and enjoy the fresh taste of seasonal fruits. Experiment with different fillings to create your own unique variation.
These Granola Cups are an easy and healthy snack that’s sugar and gluten free and super quick to make. They’re super easy to make ahead of time and then fill with yogurt, peanut butter, fruit, and nuts as you like. They’re perfect for breakfast on-the-go, as a snack between meals, and even as a healthy dessert for brunch or dinner.
Ingredients
- 100 g fine oat flakes (gluten-free)
- 60 g applesauce
- 2 EL Honig
- 1 THE Chiasamen
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp salt
- Kochspray
preparation
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- In a bowl, combine the oatmeal, applesauce, honey, chia seeds, cinnamon, and salt and mix well.
- Spray the muffin liners with the cooking spray and divide the mixture evenly into 6 muffin liners. Press them into the sides and bottom with your fingers or with a spoon.
- Slide them into the oven and bake for 12-13 minutes.
- Allow the granola cups to cool in the muffin tin for 10 minutes before removing with a butter knife.
- Allow the granola cups to cool completely and fill with yoghurt and fresh seasonal fruit.
- Filling ideas: peanut butter and bananas, strawberry yogurt and fresh strawberries or bananas, vanilla yogurt and chocolate shavings, or maple syrup.