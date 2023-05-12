Granola cups with yoghurt and berries: A healthy snack for in between

Are you looking for an easy, healthy and delicious dessert? These colorful granola cups with yogurt and berries are perfect for the upcoming brunch season. Serve them at Mother’s Day, baby shower, wedding party, birthday parties and any other occasion and enjoy the fresh taste of seasonal fruits. Experiment with different fillings to create your own unique variation.

Granola cups with yogurt and berries

These Granola Cups are an easy and healthy snack that’s sugar and gluten free and super quick to make. They’re super easy to make ahead of time and then fill with yogurt, peanut butter, fruit, and nuts as you like. They’re perfect for breakfast on-the-go, as a snack between meals, and even as a healthy dessert for brunch or dinner.

Ingredients

100 g fine oat flakes (gluten-free)

60 g applesauce

2 EL Honig

1 THE Chiasamen

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

Kochspray

preparation