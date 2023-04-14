The note from Barbara Guidolin (M5S) arrives: “a great victory for the Social and Healthcare Operators, they will have the new Profile and career opportunities”.

Victory for the Social health workers (OSS). It is a great satisfaction to see the commitment made during the last legislature materialize these days, spent discussing with the various stakeholders to trace the way forward in order to update and develop a central professional figure in the care and assistance of people fragile: the social health worker.

Today in the State Regions conference the foundations are being laid for a better definition of this profile also thanks to the social-health role attributed to the Oss in the last legislature. The pandemic has revealed the delay we were in in updating this professional figure to make us ready for the challenge of the PNRR which requires us to reorganize staff within new organizational models of social and health services in the territories.

Making the new profile homogeneous at a national level is certainly something very positive. I hope for greater involvement of professional institutes with a social-health focus in the new courses that are emerging, given that one of the access requirements is the upper secondary school diploma. In a short time, the new generations could be involved and brought closer to the social and health professions, which as we know suffer from a widespread chronic disaffection, but above all it would be possible to make up for the lack of personnel.

Il Movement 5 In his vision of the future, Stelle had included this fundamental step in his program for the political elections in which, at 360°, we explained what health care we would like.

Barbara GuidolinSenator 5 Star Movement

