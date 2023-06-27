Home » Gymnasium of legality, Piantedosi ‘Ostia is not abandoned’
Gymnasium of legality, Piantedosi ‘Ostia is not abandoned’

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 27 – “The territory of Ostia, like all the others, is not abandoned. We dedicate a lot of patience and tenacity. It takes time but the issues of legality require the involvement and sensitivity of the population, especially the youth. That’s why the combination with sport is of particular importance”. This was stated by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, at the symbolic delivery ceremony to the Municipality of Rome of the keys to the property seized from organized crime, which houses the “Palestra della Legalità Talento&Tenacia” in Ostia.

Certainly “a symbolic act”.

But “bringing sport to contexts where the values ​​of sport are needed, where young people need references, means that it is also an act characterized by concreteness”, added Piantedosi. An act “of great symbolic value that also represents the synergies that are carried out at an institutional level to recover the important destination of these assets that are stolen from organized crime – he underlined – , with the commitment of the Agency, the Minister Abodi, and of the municipality of Rome”. (HANDLE).

