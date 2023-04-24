Half past eight, Alessandro Giuli on April 25: Meloni will amaze you

Gianfranco Fini, former president of the National Alliance, goaded Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for the ambiguities on April 25, declaring that he did not understand the reluctance of this right in pronouncing the word “anti-fascist”. This is where the episode of “OttoeMezzo” takes its cue, a talk on La7, Monday 24 April, and it is immediately bickering. The presenter Lilli Gruber asked if tomorrow’s celebrations could be a good opportunity to get out of the dialectical opacity: “Will Meloni say a definitive word?”, “I expect definitive facts and even Fini will have to admit it. Giorgia Meloni as president of the Council and of the first Italian party, will attend the Altare della Patria for the birth of the Republic born of the Resistance. It is a fact that will win out over all the talk” replied Alessandro Giuli, MAXXI president. Gruber jumped: “Well, I’m sorry… of course! They’re bound to go there!” and Giuli: “Isn’t that enough?!”.

The question and answer continued with Gruber: “Sorry, but do you think it possible that an Italian Prime Minister won’t go there?”. And the journalist: “It seems to me impossible to continue talking about something that is not in fact. It is celebrated on April 25 all together in the presence of the highest office in the state, President Mattarella. And there will also be the president of the Senate. – said Giuli – I see no reason to wonder further”. Gruber didn’t take the dig well and replied: “We don’t talk here… I quoted Gianfranco Fini, it was he who spoke of the reluctance of this right on anti-fascism”. Faced with critical observations by Andrea Scanzi, the MAXXI president concluded by announcing: “You will see, Giorgia Meloni will amaze you, she will amaze you!”.