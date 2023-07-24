Harvard scientists discover ‘drug cocktail’ that can reverse aging in less than a week

From moneycontrol.Harvard researchers say they have discovered a cocktail of drugs that can reverse aging. The discovery could eventually result in a “Fountain of Youth” pill, they said.

The finding was shared by Harvard researcher David Sinclair in a series of Twitter posts this week. The findings were also published in the July issue of the medical journal Aging, reported the New York Post.

“We have previously shown that age reversal is possible using gene therapy to activate embryonic genes,” Sinclair tweeted. His 17-tweet thread explaining the findings garnered more than 1 million views. “Now we demonstrate that it is possible with chemical cocktails, a step towards affordable full-body rejuvenation.”

Grateful to share our latest publication: We have previously shown that age reversal is possible using gene therapy to activate embryonic genes. Now we show it’s possible with chemical cocktails, a step towards affordable full body rejuvenation 1/17 https://t.co/J9c01lv5FQ

— David Sinclair (@davidasinclair) July 12, 2023Each chemical cocktail contained five to seven agents, many of which are known to treat other physical and mental ailments. The genetics professor and author of the book Lifespan went on to explain that he and his team at Harvard Medical School have been working for more than three years, through experiments on mice and monkeys, to find molecules that can combine to reverse cellular aging and rejuvenate human cells.

“The team has identified six chemical cocktails (and more now) that restore NCC and whole-genome transcript profiles to juvenile states and reverse transcriptomic age in less than a week,” Sinclair wrote. “Studies of the optic nerve, brain tissue, kidneys and muscles have shown promising results, with improved vision and increased lifespan in mice and, as recently as April this year, improved vision in monkeys.”

