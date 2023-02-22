Between Ferragnez it’s a crisis: yes or no? There are different schools of thought on the matter and the dominant one normally wants the two together, as if nothing had happened, because perhaps nothing really happened. The thought of many is that it’s all a strategy to launch the second season of the TV series on Amazon Prime Video which sees them as protagonists, given that, although they are no longer seen together on social networks, in real-life outings where there is one there is almost always the other. It happened immediately after Sanremo in Antonino Cannavacciuolo’s starred restaurant and it also happened on the last weekend, at Palazzo Parigi: many photos published by the influencer but none of her appeared to be her husband. But Fedez he was present in the shots of his father Franco, who was also invited to Sunday lunch.

In the face of all this, the doubt arises that the Ferragnez are simply playing with their audience, putting a strain on that relationship of trust built over the years that, once broken, can never be fixed. And according to the comments that are read on social networks, the rope seems to be about to break. In all of this, however, there seems to be someone who moves invisible threads to prevent the tear from happening, sipping the information on the couple with a dropper, branching it out surgically when most necessary. As happened today.

In fact, while on social networks the strangeness of Fedez’s absence from Ferragni’s images during the course of Sunday was pointed out, despite the fact that he was present as evidenced by the social reports released by his father, someone from City-Life leaked a sort of tissue in which it is known that the rapper and his wife are really in crisis and the proof would be the fact that he would sleep on Sofa home. This information is disclosed by the very glossy site Vanity Fair. Impossible to find confirmation of this statement, given that the Ferragnez have turned off the cameras on their private. So either you take this information for real and you begin to consider the two as any couple in crisis or, otherwise, this information becomes just yet another piece of a narrative that has a very specific purpose: to increase the hype.