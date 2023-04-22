Home » HEADACHE AND THE CIRCADIAN SYSTEM Neurology
Health

HEADACHE AND THE CIRCADIAN SYSTEM Neurology

by admin

The onset of seizures is linked to sleep and wake cycles

The sleep and wake cycles, those defined as the circadian system, directly influence the onset of cluster headache and migraine. This is stated in a study published in Neurology by a team from UT Health Houston led by Mark Burish, who explains: «We became interested in this topic because some of our patients, and many cases in the literature, report headaches that occur at the same time every day. We wanted to look into this further and were surprised by how closely these headaches are linked to the circadian clock.”
Researchers analyzed the available research on cluster headache and migraine with circadian characteristics, collecting information on the timing of the headache, the presence or absence in patients of genes associated with the circadian clock and hormones related to the circadian system and … (Continued) read the 2nd page



Keywords | headache, circadian, migraine,

See also  The Three Kingdoms RPG web game "Zhenwu God Warlord" reveals four major arms-Bahamut

You may also like

the news in real time

life turned upside down by Nowzaradan

Cycle tour in Wendland on the tracks of...

Superbonus: is it still worth it or not?...

“Shut up!” – Hearing protection tips for the...

Dengue epidemic, thousands infected: alarm from Bassetti

“For women, the risk of stress increases.” And...

Incontinence after prostate surgery is usually only temporary

extension quater scrapping to 30 June

Many of the 10,000 rare diseases are severe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy