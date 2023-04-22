HEADACHE AND THE CIRCADIAN SYSTEM Neurology

The onset of seizures is linked to sleep and wake cycles

The sleep and wake cycles, those defined as the circadian system, directly influence the onset of cluster headache and migraine. This is stated in a study published in Neurology by a team from UT Health Houston led by Mark Burish, who explains: «We became interested in this topic because some of our patients, and many cases in the literature, report headaches that occur at the same time every day. We wanted to look into this further and were surprised by how closely these headaches are linked to the circadian clock.”

Researchers analyzed the available research on cluster headache and migraine with circadian characteristics, collecting information on the timing of the headache, the presence or absence in patients of genes associated with the circadian clock and hormones related to the circadian system and … (Continued) read the 2nd page









Keywords | headache, circadian, migraine,