Ethical bank has signed an agreement with Health cooperation to offer customers and members mutual health protection. People will be able to choose between the individual and family health planswhile organizations and businesses will be able to choose among the proposals in favor of their male and female workers.

Everyone will be able to access the plans, there are no preventive health questionnaires. To activate them, however, it will be necessary that the owner has not yet turned 70. Any family members of the holder may also be over 70 years of age.

The reimbursements envisaged by the plans – which include tests and visits of ordinary necessity also for prevention – concern both the National Health Service (the cost of the ticket), and the costs for private health services. A reduced membership fee is envisaged for the under 35s, but for everyone the annual cost of the health plans will be paid in installments on a monthly basis, to limit the economic impact on the savings of the members.

As for the network of affiliated health centers, subscribers will be able to report the doctors and health centers most used to have them agreed and therefore be able to use them with discounted rates and refunds included in the health plans. The fees to join – which start at 23 euros per month – are tax deductible.

For each health plan subscribed a joint contribution is foreseen. 2% of the fees paid are allocated annually to a civil economy organization (1% to Banca Etica and 1% to Cooperation for health).

I currently am 3,500 cooperatives, organizations and companies registered with Cooperation Health with over 316,000 members. Cooperation Health also boasts a proprietary Network in the social-health and dental fields with more than 3,300 affiliated facilities spread throughout the national territory.

More information on the site www.bancaetica.it/prodotti/eticare/