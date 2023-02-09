Home Health Health cooperation, with Banca Etica for new supplementary health plans (25/01/2023)
Health

Health cooperation, with Banca Etica for new supplementary health plans (25/01/2023)

by admin

Ethical bank has signed an agreement with Health cooperation to offer customers and members mutual health protection. People will be able to choose between the individual and family health planswhile organizations and businesses will be able to choose among the proposals in favor of their male and female workers.

Everyone will be able to access the plans, there are no preventive health questionnaires. To activate them, however, it will be necessary that the owner has not yet turned 70. Any family members of the holder may also be over 70 years of age.

The reimbursements envisaged by the plans – which include tests and visits of ordinary necessity also for prevention – concern both the National Health Service (the cost of the ticket), and the costs for private health services. A reduced membership fee is envisaged for the under 35s, but for everyone the annual cost of the health plans will be paid in installments on a monthly basis, to limit the economic impact on the savings of the members.

As for the network of affiliated health centers, subscribers will be able to report the doctors and health centers most used to have them agreed and therefore be able to use them with discounted rates and refunds included in the health plans. The fees to join – which start at 23 euros per month – are tax deductible.

For each health plan subscribed a joint contribution is foreseen. 2% of the fees paid are allocated annually to a civil economy organization (1% to Banca Etica and 1% to Cooperation for health).

See also  Video games become medical therapy: what it is

I currently am 3,500 cooperatives, organizations and companies registered with Cooperation Health with over 316,000 members. Cooperation Health also boasts a proprietary Network in the social-health and dental fields with more than 3,300 affiliated facilities spread throughout the national territory.

More information on the site www.bancaetica.it/prodotti/eticare/

You may also like

Bruxism: causes and consequences – Humanitas.net

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Which countries have the most expensive healthcare in...

Brain. Structural differences in young people with conduct...

she used to eat foods with traces of...

‘Healthy’ food can hurt the brain: what are...

Healthcare: in 2022 162 breast cancers were diagnosed...

second record episode for Amadeus, the comparison with...

Diet, the sugar-free food that can make you...

How to protect your lungs from cold, viruses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy