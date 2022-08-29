Doctor Carini of the Maggiore hospital at the meeting of the Blind Union: “Prevention does not go on vacation”

Cristina Vercellone

Diet is also essential for eye health. The advice for those who want to maintain healthy eyesight is to eat lots of vitamins, consume plenty of fruit and vegetables, drink a lot, cut down on refined sugars, and wear sunglasses.

The advice came from Dr. Claudia Carini, doctor of the Maggiore hospital in Lodi, present as a volunteer, at the meeting promoted, in the oratory of San Bernardo, Saturday, at 17, by the Italian Blind Union, entitled “Mare o mountain, protect your eyes and enjoy the most beautiful views of the summer. Prevention does not go on vacation “. The doctor answered a barrage of questions asked by the large audience present.

The president Ennio Ladini greeted the meeting, and the specialist then paused to describe the diseases that can affect the eyes, how to prevent them and how to cure them, from childhood to adulthood. “Children are taken care of by the pediatrician in the first instant of birth – explained the ophthalmologist -, then it is right that every year they undergo checks. The same is true for adults. Symptoms should not be overlooked. Prevention starts with visits and with correct lifestyles ». Visiting is essential because many pathologies are silent, moreover, it is difficult to realize by yourself that you have problems with poor vision: the healthy eye also does the work of the sick one. Needless to say, the doctor pointed out, that at the first symptoms, it is important to contact a doctor, to prevent the problems from getting worse and then more difficult to operate or treat. The eye care team of the Lodi hospital, led by Massimo De Micheli, is ready to face all pathologies.

