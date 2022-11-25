The initiative aims to promote healthy lifestyles, through the analysis of nine issues related to the everyday life of children, with indications on nutrition and physical activity, and suggestions on how to improve and set up correct habits
The social media campaign “Health is built from children” kicks off on Wednesday 23 November, aimed at girls and boys of school age and their families. The initiative aims to promote healthy lifestyles, through the analysis of nine issues related to the everyday life of children, with indications on nutrition and physical activity, and suggestions on how to improve, and set up, correct habits. With appointments scheduled every 10-15 days, the campaign provides for the social dissemination of 9 videos, 74 information pills, three infographics, 2 videos that summarize the main themes – therefore nutrition, physical activity and sedentary lifestyle, and excess weight -, and 9 others information sheets that explore physical inactivity, water consumption, exercise, fruit and vegetable consumption, proper nutrition, motor activity at school, snacks, active mobility and breakfast.
The initiative
deepening
“Health is built from small” is an initiative promoted by the National Center for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (Cnapps) of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), and by the IRCCS Materno Infantile Burlo Garofolo of Trieste and is funded by the Ministry of Health as part of Gaining Health, one of the projects of the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CCM). In Italy, in fact, as many as one in three children is overweight, according to data from the OKkio alla Salute surveillance, coordinated by the ISS.
The words of the experts
According to Professor Giovanni Capelli, director of ISS Cnapps: “This condition is often related to a lifestyle that combines too much caloric nutrition and a low level of physical activity. Reflecting on these aspects is therefore essential to promote health and well-being of the whole family. In fact, we know that the living environment can facilitate and promote health: school, work, the community can offer opportunities to make healthy choices, but it is also up to us to find them. When, in the family, we choose a behavior in favor of health, we can become a positive example for our children. On the other hand, the habits acquired in the years of growth are those that tend to be maintained even as adults”.