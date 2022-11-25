The initiative aims to promote healthy lifestyles, through the analysis of nine issues related to the everyday life of children, with indications on nutrition and physical activity, and suggestions on how to improve and set up correct habits

The social media campaign "Health is built from children" kicks off on Wednesday 23 November, aimed at girls and boys of school age and their families. The initiative aims to promote healthy lifestyles, through the analysis of nine issues related to the everyday life of children, with indications on nutrition and physical activity, and suggestions on how to improve, and set up, correct habits. With appointments scheduled every 10-15 days, the campaign provides for the social dissemination of 9 videos, 74 information pills, three infographics, 2 videos that summarize the main themes – therefore nutrition, physical activity and sedentary lifestyle, and excess weight -, and 9 others information sheets that explore physical inactivity, water consumption, exercise, fruit and vegetable consumption, proper nutrition, motor activity at school, snacks, active mobility and breakfast.

The initiative deepening Istat survey: one in two Italians is obese or overweight, 19% smoke “Health is built from small” is an initiative promoted by the National Center for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (Cnapps) of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), and by the IRCCS Materno Infantile Burlo Garofolo of Trieste and is funded by the Ministry of Health as part of Gaining Health, one of the projects of the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CCM). In Italy, in fact, as many as one in three children is overweight, according to data from the OKkio alla Salute surveillance, coordinated by the ISS. See also EU, green light for five therapies against Covid by October 2021

The words of the experts According to Professor Giovanni Capelli, director of ISS Cnapps: “This condition is often related to a lifestyle that combines too much caloric nutrition and a low level of physical activity. Reflecting on these aspects is therefore essential to promote health and well-being of the whole family. In fact, we know that the living environment can facilitate and promote health: school, work, the community can offer opportunities to make healthy choices, but it is also up to us to find them. When, in the family, we choose a behavior in favor of health, we can become a positive example for our children. On the other hand, the habits acquired in the years of growth are those that tend to be maintained even as adults”.

Health and wellness Respiratory syncytial virus: what it is and what the symptoms are Among the most common paramyxoviruses, it mainly affects newborns and is more serious in those born prematurely or otherwise in unstable health conditions. There is currently no vaccine yet. After the Covid-19 pandemic, the increase in cases is worrying The world of medicine is once again talking about respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). As the EpiCentro ISS explains, it is one of the most common paramixovirusresponsible for most of the parainfluenza syndrome that occur during the flu season. Exist two groups of respiratory syncytial virus: A e B. They differ according to the different forms of G-glycoprotein present on the viral capsule THE VIRUS AFTER THE PANDEMIC – Stopped in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic, the respiratory syncytial virus in the winter of 2021-2022, explains the director of Pediatrics of theMeyer hospital from Florence Massimo Resti (pictured) would have “brought i pediatric departments and pediatric intensive care”. Out of 10 children who contract it in the first year of life, two of these would end up in hospital See also Covid vaccine for children aged 5 to 11: why it is important Expected for 2022 “more hospitalizations than pre-pandemic“, with a peak “around Christmas”. Resti says that “among the hospitalized we no longer see only newborns, but also children up to 2 years of age”. The RSV is most serious in the poorest countries of the world: almost all deaths recorded each year from complications related to the virus are recorded in these areas. In Italy, the percentages are therefore lower: “20% of those infected under two years of age arrive in the emergency room,” explains Resti. Among those under 12 months old, “4% require hospitalization and, of these, 1% end up in resuscitation”