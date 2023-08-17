her husband Sam Asghari seems to be about to file for divorce after an alleged betrayal

Sam Asghari, according to TMZ sources, would have decided to file for divorce after an argument with his wife Britney Spears due to an alleged betrayal.

Sam Asghari seems to be about to present the documents to ask for the divorce and end his marriage with Britney Spears.

The actor, according to TMZ sources, also accused his wife of cheating on him.

The problems of the couple

The American site reported the news of Britney Spears’ imminent divorce claiming that Sam Asghari, about a week ago, would have had a tough confrontation with his wife to talk about an alleged betrayal. A quarrel broke out between the two and the actor decided to leave home for good, finding new accommodation.

For now, Asghari has not presented the documents to ask for a divorce, a choice that would still be “imminent”.

Britney Spears. In October she will release the memoir “The Woman in Me”

TMZ had previously reported on the rumors related to the problems that have existed between the couple for months. Sam would have already spent a lot of time away from Britney. Furthermore, the two spouses would have quarreled very often and Britney would have physically attacked her husband several times during the heated confrontations with her.

Sam would later have numerous problems due to his wife’s unpredictable and uncontrollable behavior, defending her in public, but feeling a lot of frustration with the situation.

Asghari would have signed a pre-nuptial agreement, however it seems that the lawyers will have to find an economic agreement.