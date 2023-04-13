As the summer season, ants may frequent our homes. Even if they are not a big problem for Healthants can cause trouble and invade our kitchen looking for food. How can we get rid of them natural remedies?

The increase of temperature brings the return of insects to all homes, which can be hunted with natural products. In many products we buy it is possible to find some substances harmful and the price of them e superior compared to the more traditional remedies natural. Ants are attracted to food left around, give it dirty and from crumbs on the floor. However, there are natural ways to get rid of them. An ingredient precious for household and culinary cleaning, the sodium bicarbonatecan be used to keep ants away from our house

Here is another natural remedy for get rid of cockroaches and cockroaches!

Despite efforts to maintain the clean houseif surrounded by greenery or located in an area of campagna it is very likely that these insects do present.

the bicarbonate, with its ability to absorb moisture and unpleasant odors, it is an excellent agent whitening and sanitizing. For drive away the ants, we can then warm up Approximately 500ml of waterthen transfer it into a container and add a cup of baking soda of sodium. Once blended, the mixture will serve as product to clean and disinfect the floor can eliminate definitely ants. Alternatively, we could also place the bicarbonate along the routes frequented by antsor mix the baking soda with the icing sugar in small containers such as the lids of the jars of jam.

Baking soda is an effective natural remedy for keeping ants away and maintaining your home clean and hygienic. Alternatively, we can also use essences of citrus fruits to take advantage of their annoying smell for insects, so as to discourage ants from venturing out in home.