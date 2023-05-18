High cholesterol: foods to avoid absolutely

Cholesterol in your blood can be very risky, so it’s vital you watch out for certain risky foods.

As with diabetes, those people who suffer from cholesterol also increase more and more year after year. Think, the estimates given by the Cardiovascular Epidemiological Observatory nationally, in fact, they show an increase of about 35%, surprising any kind of forecast. In fact, these are rather large numbers, as can be clearly understood, which are not at all about to decrease.

Few imagine it, but Cholesterol is by no means a disease to be taken lightly. Especially if its blood levels are excessive, important health damages can occur, which should be avoided. What to do, then? At the base of everything, as it should be, there must be a good and regulated diet. Let’s find out together, therefore, which foods to avoid to limit the increase in cholesterol.

Foods to eliminate immediately for high cholesterol

Even before proceeding with the list of those foods that it would be better to avoid when you have cholesterol, it is good to make an important clarification: you need to know how to separate the good cholesterol from the one considered harmful to the body. The ‘good’ one, called HDL, helps purify the blood and is therefore essential. The ‘bad’ one, however, is LDL and involves the formation of low-density proteins, which are released along the vessels, increasing – in the worst case scenario – the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as strokes and heart attacks.

The first thing to do, therefore, to avoid such an unexpected event, is to adopt a series of precautions. Not only, therefore, change the power supply and quit smoking, but also exercise and lose weight. In short, we must pay attention to all those factors that are elements of risk for cholesterol and therefore for the body.

The fundamental intervention, as we said, is at the table because very often those who suffer from high cholesterol follow an unsuitable diet. In these cases, therefore, fatty foods should be eliminated. We are therefore talking about red meats, sausages and offal, but also about all aged cheeses, dairy products, butter, lard and the like. Fried, processed, sugary foods, carbonated and alcoholic drinks, highly sugared fruit such as avocados or bananas, baked goods should also be eliminated.

On the contrary, however, it is necessary to prefer fruit, vegetables, dried fruit, legumes, skimmed milk, eggs, fresh dairy products, oily fish, lean meats, whole grains. Obviously it is always essential to seek medical advice for all the therapeutic indications of the case.