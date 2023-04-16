Hiring bonus under 30: the entrepreneur does not pay 60% of the salary for a year

Labor decree, the draft of 40 articles The bonus for hiring under 30s is on the way. A new decree provides for it, the contents of which, still in draft form, are currently being evaluated in the more technical parts, but whose general structure is confirmed, which aims to change the world of Work. The provision – currently comprising 40 articles – will revolutionize basic income and fixed-term contracts and will probably also be the vehicle used to introduce the measures to cut the tax wedge recently announced by the government. In the draft, among the measures outside the perimeter of the citizen’s income, there is an important novelty on recruitment: the relief for those who hire under 30.

Hiring bonus under 30, what is it The Labor decree also provides for the under-30 hiring bonus, to cut the approximately 3 million young people who do not study and do not work, the so-called neet: to private employers who hire under 30s registered in the “Youth Employment Initiative” program – as anticipated by the Only 24 Hours — a reduction equal to 60% of the gross monthly salary taxable for social security purposes will go.

Hiring bonus under 30, times The incentive of 60% of the gross monthly salary recognized to the employer (by means of adjustment in the monthly contribution declarations) is recognized for a period of 12 months. According to the provisions of the draft of the Labor decree, these must be recruitments carried out starting from next 1 June until the end of 2023.

Recruitment bonus, the rules to be respected The hiring bonus is recognized to the employer only if he takes on a permanent job (also for administration purposes) and for the so-called professional apprenticeship. however, the incentive does not apply to domestic work relationships. The incentive can be combined with others for new hires.

Hiring bonus, incentive coverage The recruitment bonus is covered, for 2023, with the 80 million from the operational program “Youth employment initiative”, according to the already approved regional breakdown. For this reason, private employers who want to access the incentive will have to hire under 30s registered in this programme. Coverage for 2024 is currently around 52 million.