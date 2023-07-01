hkk data analysis: number of skin cancer cases up 13.7 percent within ten years …

hkk health insurance

In 2022, 13.7 percent more insured persons were being treated for skin cancer than ten years ago. This is shown by the analysis of outpatient billing data from around 833,000 people insured with hkk health insurance. In the same period, the number of malignant and life-threatening black skin cancers increased by around 18 percent.

Significant increase in black and white skin cancer cases

A total of 1.7 percent of all hkk-insured persons were affected by skin cancer in 2022. Of these, 0.4 percent had malignant melanoma (black skin cancer) and 1.3 percent light skin cancer. Around 18 percent more hkk-insured people fell ill with malignant black skin cancer in the past ten years. In light skin cancer (basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma), the diseases increased by 14 percent in the same period. “Most malignant melanomas are detected so early that they can be removed by surgery and the patient is cured,” says hkk prevention expert Dr. Wolfgang Ritter. “After all, this is the case with two-thirds of all melanomas. However, malignant melanomas can differ greatly in their appearance. It is therefore important to observe skin changes and to consult a dermatologist at an early stage if there are any abnormalities.”

The risk of disease in men and women differs

Both types of skin cancer occur predominantly in old age. While “only” 0.9 percent of men aged 45 to 49 fell ill, 7.3 percent of those aged 70 to 74 and 15.4 percent aged 80 to 84. For women it was 1.3 (45-49 years), 6 (70-74 years) and 9.8 percent (80-84 years). “When men and women develop skin cancer on average differs. In our data we see that the risk is slightly higher in women up to the age of 64, after that men are more affected,” explains Ritter. There is still insufficient research into why the risk is distributed differently. “In addition to different behaviors when sunbathing, for example, the different use of skin cancer screening is discussed.”

Prevent skin cancer – also at work

Sunlight has many health-promoting effects on our body because it activates important defences. However, excessive UV radiation from the sun is considered the greatest risk factor for the development of skin cancer. The safest protection, regardless of all other risks for the development of skin cancer, is to avoid excessive exposure to the sun throughout life. This applies not only to “sun worshipers”, but also to employees who work a lot outdoors. “Here, employers and employees are jointly required to implement suitable protective measures,” says Dr. Knight. “Skin cancer is always a late consequence. In order to prevent it in time, employees should be exposed to as little UV radiation as possible”.

A number of simple measures can help, such as setting up shady break areas with sun sails or adjusting working hours so that the midday sun is avoided as far as possible. It also helps if the employer has suitable work clothing with UV protection. Employees are protected from strong UV radiation by wearing long-sleeved UV protective clothing including a hat and sunglasses. “Uncovered parts of the body should be regularly creamed with suitable sunscreen,” advises Ritter.

