Now it becomes clear how the horror crash happened

Saturday, April 8, 7:57 a.m.: The investigators in the case of the fatal accident near Bad Langensalza have new insights into what exactly led to the crash. The drunk 34-year-old accident driver with his borrowed BMW veered off the road in the long left-hand bend to the right. This is reported by the “Bild” newspaper. To prevent this, he is said to have steered to the left. As a result, his car went into the oncoming lane and crashed into the oncoming one Mercedes. This one burst into flames. Five young people burned to death in it.

The driver of a VW Caddy driving behind the Mercedes could no longer brake and crashed into the Mercedes. The 60-year-old driver died when the VW also caught fire. His passenger (73) came out of the wreck, survived according to “Bild” with a broken rib, neck pain and a burn on one hand.

The investigators initially also puzzled why the Mercedes and the VW immediately started to burn. At least for the VW there is now a finding: The car caught fire because the tank was torn off, writes the “image”. Apparently the fuel caught fire.

The person who caused the accident, who was driving without a license, is still in mortal danger. His 45-year-old passenger survived the crash. A 44-year-old in the BMW died.

The person who caused the accident had borrowed the car privately

1:51 p.m.: After the serious accident with seven dead near Bad Langensalza, it became known that the suspected cause of the accident borrowed the car privately. This was confirmed by the deputy head of the public prosecutor’s office in Mühlhausen, Ulf Walther, on Thursday. Other media had previously reported. The extent to which the owner of the car is now being investigated must be examined.

“Anyone who lends a vehicle can be liable to prosecution if he does not make sure that the person to whom the vehicle is lent also has a driver’s license,” said Walther. It is a matter of checking whether there is an initial suspicion that “driving without a license is permitted”.

At the moment, investigators are assuming that a 34-year-old man who was critically injured in the accident was driving the car. Its condition is unchanged, said Walther on Thursday afternoon. It was initially assumed that the man was a passenger in the car.

Lovers (19) died in the cruel accident

06.30 a.m.: In the cruel accident in Thuringia, five 19-year-old friends died in a Mercedes. As the “Bild” newspaper writes, two of them were lovers: Dennis and Anika. The paper quotes the uncle of the dead man: “My nephew Dennis is among the victims of this terrible accident.” According to his statement, the two young people had finished school and had recently started training at a bank in Mühlhausen. The uncle: “You would have had a wonderful life ahead of you.”

The Mercedes, which was hit frontally by the person who caused the accident, belonged to the mother of one of the occupants. On Tuesday, friends of the five dead in Mühlhausen organized a commemoration meeting. More than 1000 people came.

New findings: Alleged passenger (34) drove an accident car

1:10 p.m.: According to the investigators, the 45-year-old man who was originally suspected was not behind the wheel of the car that caused the accident in the serious traffic accident that killed seven people in Thuringia. According to the investigations so far, it is now “certain” to assume that a 34-year-old man who was critically injured in the accident was driving the car, said the deputy head of the Mühlhausen public prosecutor’s office, Ulf Walther, of the German Press Agency on Wednesday. This resulted from the evaluation of traces and the questioning of witnesses.

“These findings are based on statements by first responders, the 45-year-old passenger and technical investigations. For example, the seat belt mark – in the event of an accident, there are high forces, the seat belt presses into the body and causes hematomas. The structure of these hematomas was present in the 34-year-old,” Walther also said to “Bild”.

The 34-year-old is still in mortal danger, he is currently not able to be heard. It was initially assumed that the younger man was a passenger in the car that had encountered oncoming traffic on the Bad Langensalza bypass on Saturday and collided with two vehicles there.

Friend of teenagers organizes funeral service – more than 1000 participants

12.30 p.m.: “What the emergency services experienced during this operation cannot be put into words and cannot be compared with anything. That was the most difficult operation in history in our area of ​​​​responsibility,” says fireman Steven Dierbach in an interview with “RTL News“. A friend of the teenagers, also 19-year-old David Hellbig, organized a memorial service for the deceased Tuesday night. Two of them were his best friends, he says. He drove past the scene of the accident himself and was informed by the police that there had been an accident and that he had to take a detour. He only found out what had happened in his parents’ house: “I found out at home that my friends were dead. “