How Exercise Helps Control Parkinson’s Disease: Italian Study Uncovers Mechanisms

An Italian study has revealed new insights into how physical activity can help manage the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disease that affects the movement of individuals and progresses slowly over time.

Typical symptoms of Parkinson’s include a loss of senses such as smell and taste, as well as sleep disturbances. Other initial symptoms may include intestinal problems, facial stiffness, severe and long-lasting neck pain, tingling or arm and shoulder pain. Individuals with the disease may also experience difficulty with writing and pronunciation, and changes in mood and personality.

However, the recent study conducted by researchers at the Catholic University and the IRCSS Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation has discovered that intense physical activity can significantly slow down the progression of Parkinson’s. The research uncovered a previously unknown mechanism related to the beneficial effects of exercise on brain plasticity.

By exercising during the early stages of the disease, individuals may experience improved movement control even after they stop exercising. This finding could potentially lead to the development of new functional markers that can support current pharmacological treatments for Parkinson’s. The researchers observed that a four-week treadmill workout was able to decrease the expansion of pathological alpha-synuclein aggregates, which are responsible for the neuronal dysfunction in Parkinson’s.

In essence, physical activity acts as a neuroprotective agent, improving motor control in individuals with Parkinson’s. Further research is being conducted to explore whether intensive physical activity could unveil new markers for controlling the progression of the disorder. This research also focuses on the neuro-inflammatory and neuro-immune aspects of Parkinson’s, aiming to identify the molecular mechanisms underlying the benefits of exercise on this disease.

Overall, the study provides hope for individuals with Parkinson’s, suggesting that incorporating regular physical activity into their routine can have significant positive effects on managing their symptoms and potentially slowing down the progression of the disease.

