The masturbation it has always been a taboo subject that is difficult to deal with even among friends. However, what concerns our body should always be analyzed with a critical eye, at least to evaluate the effective well-being of our actions. A 2020 study byUniversity College London he specified how many times a month one should masturbate in order not to run into health problems. No really, we are serious.

The research also shows that the exact number varies, and not by a small amount, between men and women. For the Dr. Yvonne Fulbrightwomen should try to masturbate at least once a week, especially during the menstrual cycle. Masturbation increases blood flow to the pelvic area, relieving pain. Furthermore, scientists have shown that when women are not having sex or masturbating, the body prefers not to invest in ovulation, causing the menopause.

As far as boys are concerned, the deal becomes even more serious and demanding. According to Dr KanarisLong Island sexologist, the “critical number” for men is about 21 times a month, or five times a week. Dr. Kanaris cited a 2016 study of 32,000 men that showed masturbation can help decrease the risk of prostate cancer.

In addition to pleasure and protection from the risk of cancer, orgasm has numerous health benefits: it promotes sperm turnover and releases dopamine, the hormone that relieves stress and generates productivity in daily life.

However, Dr. Kanaris cautioned that men should not become compulsive, creating a sense of compulsive masturbation: “the lower limit should be about seven times a month”. And he adds: “Like all things, this too must not become an obsession: sex and pleasure are enemies of programming and impositions. When in doubt, the advice, rather than from a specialist, from man to man, is listen to your body and one’s desire”.