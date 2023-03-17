Cucumbers are popular with many people.

With 12 kilocalories per 100 grams, the pumpkin plant is part of any healthy diet. Cucumbers also contain a lot of vitamins, potassium and iron. To ensure that the vegetables you buy still taste good even after days of storage, you should follow a few tips.

Make sure you store it correctly

In order to achieve the shelf life of the cucumber of up to three weeks, the vegetables should first be stored in the refrigerator. The cucumber is best kept at 8 to 13 degrees.

The pumpkin plant does not necessarily have to be in the vegetable compartment of the refrigerator. However, cucumbers should not be stored in close proximity to melons, tomatoes, apples or pears. These can make the cucumbers ripen faster in the long run.

Cucumbers must not be frozen. Alternatively, the vegetables can be pickled in vinegar, for example, to make them last longer.

What does a fresh cucumber look like in the supermarket?

Fresh cucumbers usually have a smooth and firm surface. When shopping, make sure that it feels as soft as possible when you press it lightly.

The older the cucumber, the wrinkled and softer it will feel. Such cucumbers are often cheaper in the supermarket, they don’t keep for long, but you can cut off the soft parts and eat the cucumber quickly.

What does a bad pickle taste like?

However, caution is advised if the soft spots are slimy. In this case, the cucumber is most often spoiled.

You can tell by the taste at the latest whether the cucumber is still edible.

If the vegetable tastes musty, you should spit it out immediately and stop eating. A small bite swallowed usually does no harm. At most, nausea can occur.