Hundreds of thousands of postcards from pharmacy customers: ABDA demands answers from Lauterbach

On hundreds of thousands of handwritten postcards, pharmacy customers explain why their local pharmacy is so important to them and why they wouldn’t want to be without it. With this backing from the population, the ABDA – the Federal Union of German Pharmacists’ Associations – is now asking the Federal Minister of Health, Prof. Karl Lauterbach, six questions about the future and securing the supply of pharmaceuticals in Germany, which he is to answer to the profession on September 27 at the opening of the German Pharmacists’ Conference in Düsseldorf. The state pharmacist associations will recommend that pharmacies close their doors on September 27 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to follow the minister’s speech live via video conference on “Day of Answers”. The emergency pharmacies maintain the supply during the protest action.

“I am touched and enthusiastic about the many, very personal words from children, women and men who wrote their very own view of the local pharmacy on the postcards. The statements make it clear that the population cannot do without us and wants,” says ABDA President Gabriele Regina Overwiening at a press conference in Berlin: “Unfortunately, the federal government still refuses to stabilize the nationwide network of our low-threshold care. With the voice of the patients behind us, we must therefore shape the future of the pharmacies continue to demand. For the German Pharmacists’ Day, we want to signal to the minister how united our colleagues are and how great the need for action is. That’s why we’re asking Karl Lauterbach six questions today, which he’s supposed to answer on September 27th – the “Day of Answers”. From delivery bottlenecks to health data to pharmacy fees – responsible politics must take on these challenges so that outpatient care in the country does not collapse.”

Background: In February of this year, the ABDA drew up a 10-point catalog of requirements for health policy. At the beginning of June, the initiative “Against the theft of the future” was launched together with young pharmaceutical professionals in order to clarify the fears of young pharmacists about the future. A nationwide day of protest on June 14 closed most pharmacies for a day, drawing thousands of pharmacy teams onto the streets. With the delivery bottleneck law (“ALBVVG”), some of the demands of the pharmacists were taken up. However, the number of pharmacies is still falling – and the fixed fee for pharmacies has been frozen at 8.35 euros per pack since 2013.

