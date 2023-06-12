Home » I BRING – Greetings – News – FRANCE
Health

The mayor of Bègles, a small commune of 30,000 inhabitants near Bordeaux, wants to make his city a testing ground for the legalization of cannabis.

Mayor Clément Rossignol Puech’s proposal to experiment with the production, sale and consumption of cannabis in Bègles has its origins in two recent reports. One from the “Mission d’Information sur les Usages du Cannabis” (fact-finding mission on the use of cannabis), held at the National Assembly in 2021, and the other from the Conseil Economique, Social et Environnemental (CESE) in 2023 Both of these reports have spoken out in favor of legalizing cannabis.

Convinced of the need to reform the existing legislative framework, the mayor of Bègles sent a letter to the President of the Republic earlier this year, presenting this experimental proposal.

When I hit the ‘submit’ button, I felt like I’d done my homework,” she told Newsweed in March. It was the first time I had publicly committed to the legalization of cannabis, even though it’s a topic I’ve known for a long time.”

The mayor says he is motivated by several goals, including reducing trafficking and the violence associated with it, easing the congestion of the judicial system, providing better support to users, curbing youth consumption through quality control and contributing to the regional support of economic development by creating a new agricultural sector.
To achieve this goal, he intends to mobilize the living forces of the nation around his project. An article published last weekend on The JDD and signed by about fifty personalities from all walks of life invites us to “experiment with a local model to legalize cannabis” and co-build “a model that corresponds to the needs, expectations and capabilities of our territories, a local model that really works ‘, probably comparable to what is already happening in Switzerland and to what is partly foreseen for Germany.

See also  The Roller Champions' Days May Be Numbered - Roller Champions - Gamereactor

A round table will be held in Bègles on Thursday 15 June with members of the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council, the national secretary of the Syndicat de la Magistrate, addiction experts and doctors, as well as a CBD producer. The aim of this open event is to outline the desirable framework of a French model for the regulated legalization of the production, sale and consumption of cannabis.

Here is the Municipality’s website with more information

(Newsweed)

