Women will be able to swim topless in Berlin’s swimming pools, the German capital’s swimming pool management announced on Thursday in the name of combating discrimination between men and women.
“Respect gender equality”

This announcement follows a referral to the anti-discrimination office in Berlin by a woman who felt discriminated against compared to men who can swim without a shirt.
“Following the postponement, the Berliner Bäder-Betriebe company will in future apply its house regulations and bathing regulations in a way that respects gender equality,” the management announced in a press release.
A new rule to apply

“Shirtless swimming will be possible in the future for women or for people with feminine chest types,” she said.
The anti-discrimination ombudsman service of the city of Berlin “welcomed” the decision. “It is now a question of concretely applying the rules and not pronouncing any more expulsions or access bans”, argues its director, Doris Liebscher, in a statement.

(The Voice of the North del 09/03/2023)

