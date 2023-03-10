“Respect gender equality”
This announcement follows a referral to the anti-discrimination office in Berlin by a woman who felt discriminated against compared to men who can swim without a shirt.
“Following the postponement, the Berliner Bäder-Betriebe company will in future apply its house regulations and bathing regulations in a way that respects gender equality,” the management announced in a press release.
A new rule to apply
“Shirtless swimming will be possible in the future for women or for people with feminine chest types,” she said.
The anti-discrimination ombudsman service of the city of Berlin “welcomed” the decision. “It is now a question of concretely applying the rules and not pronouncing any more expulsions or access bans”, argues its director, Doris Liebscher, in a statement.
(The Voice of the North del 09/03/2023)
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW