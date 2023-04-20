I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Research by the University of Bergamo highlights that a third of Italians would be inclined to consume insect-based food. In particular, 9% of the interviewees are “highly inclined” and 21% “averagely inclined”, compared with 70% who always remain “unwilling”. ‘Insect Food and Consumers’, this is the name of the survey, then explored the point of view of consumers on the recent decision of the EU to give the green light to the consumption of novel foods, including products made from insects and others.In particular, there are three factors that drive the consumption of these types of products, again according to the survey. The first concerns previous experiences in the consumption of insects: those who have already experienced them are more inclined to repeat the experience. The second is related to gender: men are more inclined to the possibility of consuming these foods. The third, on the other hand, refers to the propensity for change: the most curious subjects are more open.(Alimentando.info)

