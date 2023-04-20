Home » I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY
Health

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

by admin
Research by the University of Bergamo highlights that a third of Italians would be inclined to consume insect-based food. In particular, 9% of the interviewees are “highly inclined” and 21% “averagely inclined”, compared with 70% who always remain “unwilling”. ‘Insect Food and Consumers’, this is the name of the survey, then explored the point of view of consumers on the recent decision of the EU to give the green light to the consumption of novel foods, including products made from insects and others.
In particular, there are three factors that drive the consumption of these types of products, again according to the survey. The first concerns previous experiences in the consumption of insects: those who have already experienced them are more inclined to repeat the experience. The second is related to gender: men are more inclined to the possibility of consuming these foods. The third, on the other hand, refers to the propensity for change: the most curious subjects are more open.
(Alimentando.info)

CHI PAGA BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW
See also  The tricks to get in shape for the holidays to be included in the pre-Christmas diet

You may also like

“smart” pens make it easier to administer insulin

De Marinis (IEO), ‘new therapy for lung cancer...

what we learned in school Against waste and...

Diabetes, coffee and tea may reduce the risk...

Oncologist Novello, ‘oral lung therapy increases quantity and...

Bear Jj4 is fine and not sedated

An mRna ‘vaccine’ against melanoma? Good news but...

asked for the trial for the former commissioner....

Ilaria Capua brings environmental health to the theater

A flash in the sky over Kiev, ‘it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy