The sparkling wine industry enters the field in the wine challenge, and for the first time a company adds the warning to the consumer “no more than 2 glasses a day” on the label of its bottles. The initiative is from Treviso-based ‘Bottega’, one of the best-known brands in the sector. A heart-shaped brand will be added to the label to warn customers about conscious consumption: “We suggest a maximum daily consumption of two glasses”. Sandro Bottega, owner of the Bibano (Treviso) company explains this choice as follows: “Doctors and politicians, producers and consumers – he says – have often said the right things: alcohol is bad for you, but if consumed in moderate quantities, it is a evil that our body is able to tolerate well; others have said nonsense without scientific basis, including the size of the brain. In Bottega we have always been sensitive to the concept ‘drinking well is good for you’ and already 30 years ago we distributed a booklet in schools to teach young people what it meant to ‘drink well'”. The indication on the label of the maximum suggested consumption of an alcohol, 2 glasses of wine a day, “is not an imposition – underlines Bottega – nor an invitation to drink, or a ‘terrorist’ warning as has been discussed in Europe. It is a way to educate, and we all have to do our part”. (HANDLE).

