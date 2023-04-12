Without make-up and with a simple sweatshirt, Ariana Grande shows herself naturally on social networks to launch an appeal to fans and defend herself from haters: “I was in the worst moment of my life”

Ariana Grande in 2017 and today via TikTok

Scrolling through social networks, it sometimes seems that the body of celebrities is public, an issue on which anyone can have their say. Men and women – but more often women – are attacked for how they look: too fat, too thin, too made up, too slovenly. The last to end up in the eye of the storm was the singer Ariana Grande, who, with the umpteenth comment on her body, decided to answer the bodyshaming with a long video in which he shows himself naturally, wearing make-up and overallsand explains how appearances are often deceiving.

Ariana Grande without makeup on TikTok

Ariana Grande shows herself naturally on social media

The former Disney Channel starlet has been absent from the scene for some time: she is working on a film inspired by the famous musical Wicked, where he stars alongside Cynthia Erivo. The backstage photos of her or the selfies of her shared on her social networks, however, have raised a series of criticisms from her fans, who accuse her of being too thinto have changed and not to be “healthy” anymore as in the times of Dangerous Woman. Right on the concept of salute the singer decided to respond with a long rant on TikTok: “The body you compare my image to today was the less healthy version of me – explains – I took antidepressants, drank, ate wrong. I was at the worst time of my life: I looked healthy to you but it was anything but healthy“. In the video Ariana Grande shows herself without make-up, with her hair tied up and a simple pink sweatshirt: “Incidentally: these are my eyes, this is me without false eyelashes and eyeliner, don’t be scared – and adds – I know I shouldn’t give any explanations, but I feel that if I can be open and vulnerable on this issue, some good will come of it“.

Ariana Grande on TikTok

Ariana Grande’s message to fans

The singer and actress has often used her social media to speak openly about topics such as bodyshaming and mental health, recounting the difficult period she lived after the Manchester attack. This time, however, the superficiality in which the haters rail against someone is at the center of the discussion: “There are many ways to be beautiful, many ways to be healthy. You never know what someone is going through, be kind to others and to yourself”, he says. Then he addresses the fans directly, saying: ”You are beautiful no matter what stage of your life you are at. It doesn’t matter what you’re going through, it doesn’t matter your weight or how you wear makeup, it doesn’t matter what beauty treatments you’ve had or not. I just think you are beautiful“.