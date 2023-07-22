If you always feel tired, the causes could be these: how to regain energy in a short time

Usually, there are very specific causes behind constant tiredness. Getting to the resolution is not difficult.

It may happen that you feel tired, especially after a particularly intense day or a workout that is as limitless as possible. It is a normal and necessary condition, which stimulates the body to recharge its energies with a regenerating sleep. However, it does not always appear as a momentary phase. There are people who constantly experience symptoms related to fatigue.

In this case, action must be taken to find the causes and to run for cover. The reasons can be many. Some of them require medical insights in order to have the situation more dear. Contacting your doctor is a must, but in the meantime, it may be useful to find out more about this unpleasant feeling.

All the underlying causes of excessive tiredness: from insomnia to lifestyle

Insistent tiredness, indifferent to the most varied remedies, should be investigated. It may seem like a trivial symptom, however, an important cause can be hidden behind it. Of course, you cannot diagnose yourself. The general picture will then have to be analyzed by a doctor.

Here are the possible causes behind constant tiredness:

Taking some medications: Some therapies can have important effects on the energy level. For example, during an antibiotic treatment, it is not uncommon to feel lethargic and lethargic. In this case, it will be enough to wait for the end of the prescription, on the contrary, when taking medicines chronically, it is necessary to talk to the doctorStress: an excessively stressful period can have repercussions on the ability to fall asleep and use energySleep disorders: Insomnia is one of the most frequent causes of chronic fatigue. Not being able to sleep prevents the body from regenerating. Poor quality sleep, perhaps due to gastric reflux or sleep apnea, also has the same effectUnhealthy lifestyle: an unbalanced diet, associated with a lack of physical exercise and excesses of alcohol and smoke, are really harmful. The energy level drops dramatically and tiredness takes overPathologies: some diseases, even serious ones, have fatigue among the main symptoms. The diagnosis can be made through accurate visits and specific tests

In most cases, changing your lifestyle and adopting some precautions helps to resolve the situation. Obviously, the remedy will be linked to the triggering cause. There are also supplements, based on magnesium and vitamins, capable of making a considerable contribution.

Regular consumption of fruit and vegetables provides essential helpas well as a good management of stress and one’s psycho-physical well-being.

