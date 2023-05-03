iHerb appoints Miriee Chang as Chief Operating Officer

iHerb

Irvine, Kalifornien (ots/PRNewswire)

Newly created position will further streamline operations and increase operational effectiveness

iHerb Holdings, LLC, announced that Miriee Chang has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO). Ms. Chang brings significant leadership experience to the position. She previously held the position of Executive Vice President (EVP) for Business Development & Global Logistics at iHerb.

Ms. Chang’s appointment is part of iHerb’s broader effort to improve its operational structure and further align resources to best support its global growth opportunities. Miriee brings significant experience in global logistics, international markets and operational oversight from over 15 years of managing global operations. In this new role, she will help iHerb create innovative solutions and advance the company’s mission of making health and wellness accessible to everyone.

“I am pleased to announce that Miriee Chang has been promoted to iHerb’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). Miriee’s determination and reliability have helped us grow iHerb and fulfill our mission of bringing health and wellness products to people around the world,” stated CEO, Emun Zabihi. “Given Miriee’s extensive experience and With a powerful combination of strategic vision and operational acumen, she is well-equipped to lead positive change across the business to ensure continued success.”

As COO, Miriee will oversee the operational team of iHerb and 3PL partners across 8 fulfillment centers and inventory centers in the US and overseas. She will also oversee the inventory management team, ensuring iHerb has the right products in the right places in the right quantities so the company can continue to delight customers in over 185 countries.

“I am honored to have been named iHerb’s Chief Operating Officer. “It’s clear that the opportunities ahead have never been more exciting, and I look forward to continuing to advance iHerb and executing on our many strategic initiatives,” said Chang. “I am excited to assume this new, expanded position as we align our teams to increase our efforts to increase inventory and ordering accuracy and expand our global operations and logistics network to be closer to our customers, so that we can offer even better service and achieve profitable growth.”

About Miriee Chang

Miriee Chang has been appointed Chief Operating Officer effective April 2023. She is an accomplished professional with over 24 years of experience in key management positions. At iHerb, she has held positions such as Executive Vice President, Business Development & Global Logistics, Chief Operating Officer of iHerb Logistics and Senior Vice President of iHerb Logistics Vice President Global Logistics. Before joining iHerb, Mrs. Chang was the Worldwide Account Manager at FedEx Express. She has a BS from California State University, Los Angeles.

Information about iHerb

more than 10 million customers in over 180 countries trust iHerb every year. iHerb empowers people to improve their health, happiness, and well-being. As a multi-billion dollar e-commerce platform, we’re dedicated to providing our customers with the world‘s best selection of health and wellness products, at the best possible price and with the most convenient service. We believe that health and well-being should not be a privilege, but a universal right made possible through compassion and our collective action — and that all people, no matter who they are or where they are located, should have easy access to products that help them live a healthy and beautiful life. https://www.iherb.com/

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2067565/iHerb_announces_Miriee_Chang_as_Chief_Operating_Officer.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742063/iHerb_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iherb-ernennt-miriee-chang-zum-chief-operating-officer-301812994.html

Original content by iHerb, transmitted by news aktuell