Implant register Germany starts trial operation

The establishment of a secure technical platform at the state-owned D-Trust GmbH and the ITZBund as well as transport via the telematics infrastructure guarantee information security and the protection of health data. Only the trustee at the Robert Koch Institute knows the patient’s health insurance number. The registration office at the Federal Ministry of Health stores the information on the implant and the medical data. She only has pseudonyms of the patients and does not know their identity.

The first expansion stage of the register was set up in close cooperation with the DGPRÄC (German Society for Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery) and the AWOgyn (Working Group for Aesthetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Operational Procedures in Gynecology), a section of the German Society for Gynecology and obstetrics.

A web form in the telematics infrastructure is currently used for reporting. In order to relieve clinics and practices, the reporting procedure is to be integrated into hospital information systems and practice management software and largely automated. To this end, there is close coordination with the Federal Association for Health IT (bvitg) and software manufacturers.

In the consolidation phase that is currently underway, some adjustments are still being made with the institutions that are already participating, which result from practical operation. In addition, the registration and authentication of the clinics and practices will be converted to a procedure suitable for the masses. All healthcare facilities can then register for trial operation and thus prepare for regular operation from 2024. The opening of the registration platform will be announced in good time on the websites of the implant register and via the associations.