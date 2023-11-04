In Emilia-Romagna a 40 million euro mental health plan – Health

Resources assigned to all local health authorities. In 2022, over 170 thousand citizens followed by regional services, with a gradual return to pre-pandemic levels Donini: “Maximum commitment to giving patients and families increasingly better care and assistance”

The “Mental Health Implementation Plan” also finances interventions for autism spectrum disorders – with one million more than in 2022 – learning and nutrition, intellectual disabilities and psychotic onset

October 31, 2023 – Hold up concretely the most vulnerable people: those, for example, with intellectual disabilitieswho suffer from autism spectrum disorders o di mental health, or they have to deal – and it concerns especially the youngest – with the eating disorders o of learning.

It supports a vast audience of recipients, from young children to adults “Mental health implementation plan” 2023 from the Emilia Romagna region: they are also available for this year 40 million euros of the Regional health funddivided between all healthcare companies of the territory. Resources that serve to finance services of fundamental importance, as the numbers demonstrate: in 2022 they were over 170,000 (exactly 170,600) the people taken care of by regional services, 4.2% more than in 2021, when they had been 163,740. AND is returning to pre-pandemic levels all care and assistance activities.

“40 million euros from the Region to treat and assist the most fragile people and make increasingly earlier diagnoses possible – explains the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini -. Not only that, because one of the objectives of the Plan is to build, according to the so-called health budget model, personalized paths that put the patient at the centre. We are talking about people with different fragilities, which often concern children and young people and whom we have a duty to help with all the financial and healthcare tools possible. We therefore confirm our commitment and continue to work, also together with patient associations, to ensure support and assistance for families.”

I am seven areas of intervention envisaged by the Plan and therefore financed: “possible autonomy” fund, programs for eating disorders, psychotic onset, learning disabilities, autism in adultswhich compared to 2022 can count on a million euros moreand in children, intellectual disabilities.

The breakdown by area

33 million and 705 thousand euros are intended for “Fund for possible autonomy-Mental health”: they will finance low intensity social and health care interventions for patients in mental health centres. Among the recipients there are people discharged from former psychiatric hospitals and from the Rems – Residence for the execution of security measures – who require specific assistance for mental health, those discharged but subjected to non-custodial security measures, people subject to alternative measures to detention and sent by the judicial authority to adult mental health residences.

The program underlines the priority of allocating these resources to personalized rehabilitation projects carried out with the health budget. And organizational-management model in the social-health field already successfully tested by the Region and addressed not only to people with severe mental disorders, but in general to those with complex needs linked to strong social marginalization, disability, pathological addictions. The model points to putting people at the center of intervention strategies and not their pathology as such: the patient is placed within an appropriate treatment path based on a personalized therapeutic program, in the name of maximum integration and flexibility of intervention of health and social services, which aims to ‘goal of limiting the number of hospitalizations in healthcare facilities through the strengthening of home interventions.

820 thousand euros are allocated to the program for assistance to young people between 12 and 25 years old with eating disorders and to support their residential care.

Another 400 thousand euros are allocated to the program “Psychotic onset”, which promotes the health and well-being of people at the onset of psychosis in mental health centers.

The regional program for i specific learning disorders it is financed with 565 thousand euros, in particular for the implementation of early diagnosis and the patient care process, and concerns both young people (6-18 years) and adults.

A total of 4 million and 230 thousand euros are reserved for the program Autismo-Male (“Integrated regional program for territorial assistance to people with autism spectrum disorder), both in children and adults.

Finally, 280 thousand euros are foreseen for the care of people with intellectual disabilities (range 0-17 years).

The breakdown by ASL

At the local health authority Piacenza goes 3,192,564 euros, Ausl Parma 5,888,310 euros, Ausl Reggio Emilia 5,026,392 euros, Local Health Authority Modena 4,358,867 euros, Ausl Bologna 7.032.090, Ausl Imola 3.294.364, Ausl Ferrara 4.453.864, Ausl Romagna 6.753.549.

