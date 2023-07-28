Home » In Hong Kong for 4 months: which vaccinations to get?
In Hong Kong for 4 months: which vaccinations to get?

In Hong Kong for 4 months: which vaccinations to get?

“I will be leaving for Hong Kong shortly and will stay there for 4 months. What vaccines should I get?”

For a long-term trip it is important to discuss in advance with your doctor, and possibly with a Travel Medicine centre, to evaluate the best prophylaxis vaccine based on the destination, the type of trip (business or tourism, comfortable or adventurous), and the traveller’s state of health. The vaccinations to be evaluated in those who travel to China, in urban areas such as the city of Hong Kong, are the classic ones: anti-diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, anti-measles-mumps-rubella and varicella, anti-seasonal influenza, anti- -polio, anti-hepatitis A and B, anti-typhoid fever, anti-COVID19. In case of travel in non-urban and rural areas, other vaccinations should be carefully considered, for example the protective one against Japanese encephalitis.

* Diana Canetti is an infectious disease specialist at the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

