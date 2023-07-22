«In Prati my migrant friend helps me. You risk your life near the bins”

So much rubbish on the streets of Rome that he has to pay a voluntary “sweeper” who, armed with a broom and spade, cleans up the waste (a job that should actually be the responsibility of Ama’s garbage collectors). This is the situation reported on Instagram by Sabrina Ferilli. The lens of his smartphone frames cigarette butts, waste paper, plastic bottles and dry leaves on the corners of the sidewalks. There too, in via Cola di Rienzo, in the Prati district, one of the most prestigious in the capital.

“It’s always like this”

L’Roman actress is controversial: «Rome, a Saturday. As always, eh, nothing changes». And she frames pieces of paper, receipts, waterproof fabrics crumpled up and thrown in a flower bed, remarking that it is not an isolated episode: “It is punctually like this, punctually there is everything you see”.

“I won’t take your bins back because I risk my life”

Sabrina Ferilli doesn’t even come close to the garbage bins: “I won’t take your bins back because I risk my life with bites from various animals, mammals and otherwise”.

«The illegal street sweeper is my salvation»

Then, the actress points to a migrant at the other end of the road who is a voluntary “sweeper”. They have known each other for some time, given that, with the camera off, she also decides to take a selfie with him and share it on her profile. She even goes so far as to define him as «my salvation» and she says: «And then there is him, to whom I give a little help. He cleans the two three streets I have around the house.’

The figure of the voluntary “sweeper” is not new in the city. There are many migrants who put up a sign with the inscription: “I am honest, I want to work and I start by cleaning the streets from the leaves”. Under the ticket there is usually a basket to collect the coins left by passers-by.

After his gratitude for man’s good will, Ferilli returns to the criticism of waste management: «If this seems normal to you… Roma Capitale. Paying, huh».

Gualtieri’s promise is not enough for the residents

The promise of a clean city by Mayor Roberto Gualtieri’s reopening of schools is not enough for the city’s residents who do not resign themselves to spending the summer amidst waste and its miasma, accentuated by extreme temperatures. And the VIPs of the capital are trying to give visibility to the problem. However, the Capitoline councilor for the environment Sabrina Alfonsi replies from a distance: «We know perfectly well that in the city there are still many situations of discomfort such as those reported, due to a waste collection system that has gone haywire. The crisis linked to breakdowns in Ama’s collection vehicles is a serious fact – continues Alfonsi -, which made us take a gigantic step backwards compared to a situation which, at least until April of this year, was slowly but constantly improving. With the new general manager of Ama Alessandro Filippi we are working 24 hours a day to restore a good level of service efficiency as soon as possible and return to decent levels of cleanliness in the city”.

Santarelli: «Invitation to document the disgust»

A few days ago, it was the showgirl who filmed a mini dump around the bins Elena Santarelli commenting: «Rome, hot, and obviously a smell that I let you imagine!». Santarelli had concluded the video with an appeal: “I would invite everyone, famous and not, to document this crap in Rome”.

Gaia Tortora had invoked the army

It’s not the first time the city’s famous residents have taken a stand against filth in the city using social media. A few weeks ago, in fact, the journalist Gaia Tortora had even invoked the intervention of the army to free the capital from garbage.