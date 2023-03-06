“An absurdity has happened: they have suspended genetic tests for the prevention of breast and colon cancer. More than just health promotion. This was denounced by the councilor and regional commissioner of Action Fabiano Amati, first signatory of the regional laws on the subject, the regional councilor from Foggia Sergio Clemente, the group leader Ruggiero Mennea, and the regional manager of the health sector in the Calenda party Alessandro Nestola.

“Here, in Puglia, the laws are violated and as a consequence we end up promoting cancer, especially female cancer, perhaps to better celebrate the imminent 8th of March. From this moment our mobilization begins and we appeal to oncologists, breast specialists, geneticists, gastroenterologists, patient associations and anyone who feels like giving a hand “they jointly state.

The reasons for the decision, in a circular sent by the Health Department of the Puglia Region to the local health authorities and regional hospitals, are the constraints imposed by the national regulatory framework connected to the Regions in the Recovery Plan. “A letter to suspend two regional laws”, define it by Action. The extension of age ranges for invitation to screening programs is also suspended, “against the most authoritative scientific studies, guidelines and even against a recent European directive”Amati, Clemente, Mennea and Nestola arise.

“And while they suspend these life-saving practices with an abnormal act, with the same letter they take note of a failure, that is, the failure by the ASL to achieve the objectives of calling the population to screening. And also in this case, no word on the consequence of the forfeiture of the Dg, foreseen by the same laws “, they press. The three subscribers, according to the exponents of Action, should have “order the calibration of the computer system, so that the reservation for the next mammography was automatic and on a fixed date, in the case of screening performed with a negative result. A wait-saving and life-saving standard. But no commitment on this – they conclude – because the Department of Health Promotion has decided to promote the disease”.

The regional councilor of Forza Italia Napoleone Cera also arises from the opposition who complains about a “deafening silence from President Emiliano who evidently prefers to witness the proliferation of diseases rather than work towards prevention”. He too speaks of nonsense, “not only in substance, but also in form: can a manager assume the right to suspend a law? Can a manager – beyond the validity of the reasons – decide that in Puglia there is an ‘end’ to the fight against cancer? It is clear that behind this act – concludes Cera – there is a firm political will from Emiliano and the citizens must know this, and if this is not the case, we expect an immediate turnaround on the part of the Region”.