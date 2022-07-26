Home Health Incarnate Magic Department Teacher Management Simulation Game “Double Point Campus” will be launched in August with simultaneous public pre-order bonus | Game Corner | Digital
Two Point Campus is a captivating university management simulation game that allows players to realize their dream of running a campus first-hand, offering a variety of crazy and wacky courses such as wizarding magic, dragon slayer, super Department of Secret Secret Service, etc.

Two Point Campus will be officially launched on PC and major consoles on August 9, 2022. Players with Xbox GamePass Console Edition and PC Game Pass can also play now on launch day!

Players who want to know more about “Double Point Campus”, please go to the official website. You can sign up for the County Pass now, and immediately unlock the game item that others will envy and hate when the game is released: the golden toilet.

In addition, the manufacturer simultaneously launched the original bonus for pre-orders in Taiwan. This pre-order bonus is “A4 Notebook”, which is made with the theme of in-game learning department courses. Don’t miss it if you like it.

