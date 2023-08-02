Incyte Biosciences Italy Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4015/2023 of 06.23.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 1732/2023 proposed by Incyte Biosciences Italy Srl against Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Provinces, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Department for Regional Affairs and Autonomies, Abruzzo Region, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Friuli Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Molise Region, Piedmont Region, Puglia Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Department of Health, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Valle D’Aosta Autonomous Region , the Autonomous Region of Valle D’Aosta, the Veneto Region, the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, and against Fujifilm Healthcare Italia SpA, Ab Analitica Srl.

Attachments:

Incyte Biosciences Italy Srl c Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Sez III Quater n 4015 of 23062023.zip (ZIP 2.33 Mb)

