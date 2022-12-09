Home Health Influenza, symptoms in children and when it is necessary to go to the emergency room: a guide from paediatricians
Health

Influenza, symptoms in children and when it is necessary to go to the emergency room: a guide from paediatricians

by admin
Influenza, symptoms in children and when it is necessary to go to the emergency room: a guide from paediatricians

5/9

©Ansa

The season of respiratory viruses this year it is “early and intense”. The picture, explains the expert, is “homogeneous throughout Italy, with some variability from region to region and from hospital to hospital. But we are all witnessing a increase in symptoms especially in the last week, with data also confirmed by the Influnet bulletin” which shows how they are under attack “especially the under 5s, and especially children under 2″a band in which “from one week to the next, 29 cases out of a thousand assisted went from to over 40 out of a thousand”

See also  Long Covid, the study: cognitive and memory disorders many months after infection

You may also like

Covid, vaccine and nocebo effect: those to whom...

what are the symptoms, how it is treated...

In the blood of mosquitoes the viruses that...

Flu peak, sick children, pediatricians in trouble

Many cases of flu this year: the fault...

Medical Link in Ancona, train + bus to...

How to reactivate blocked metabolism (and why you...

Covid. In Lombardy 1 million doses of Covid...

Walking to stay fit, all the (useful) tips...

Stiff person syndrome, what is the disease Celine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy