Instructions and tips for hobby gardeners

Although they are usually gigantic trees, you can also plant varieties of eucalyptus suitable for smaller gardens. This is an evergreen that adapts quickly to different growing conditions and can thrive indoors or as a low maintenance garden plant. Both its blue-green foliage and ornamental appearance, as well as its minty aroma, make eucalyptus a favorite choice for many gardeners. However, it is advisable for inexperienced home gardeners to consider a few factors when planting. If you are one of them, the following information and gardening tips can help you.

What should you consider before planting a eucalyptus?

Eucalyptus trees grow in Australia but are considered hardy plant varieties that can withstand even a harsher climate. In addition, they can grow short, develop stout trunks and thick foliage, or have an open canopy and even thrive in a pendulous manner. However, most strains will take some time to establish before low temperatures set in. Therefore, it is best to plant a eucalyptus in spring or summer, although certain trees prefer to grow in autumn. If in doubt, you can ask at the garden center or read the instructions.

In addition, you should choose a sunny spot before growing and plan some more room to grow. Otherwise, eucalyptus trees are generally quite tolerant of soil conditions as long as there is no soil compaction. However, they require plenty of sun hours and appreciate some wind protection, so the ideal growing spot would be next to a fence or garden wall. Of course, you can also grow most eucalyptus trees in tubs or pots as houseplants. It should also be noted that some varieties do not tolerate frost as well and may thrive better indoors.

Choose the best location for eucalyptus in the garden

So it’s best to plant eucalyptus trees in garden areas where there is least shade. Another important factor is the drainage of the garden soil, which should be even. In addition, it is still necessary to ensure that there are no competing plants nearby so that the tree can develop. Also consider that the plant can release toxins into the soil that interfere with companion plants growing. In addition, some eucalyptus trees apply, which is also something to consider when choosing a suitable growing location.

How and when to plant a eucalyptus?

As already described above, late spring, summer or autumn are suitable planting times for eucalyptus trees or shrubs. To do this, you can first dig a hole in the ground that is slightly larger than the tree’s root ball. If there are several trees, you should keep a minimum distance of 2 meters when planting eucalyptus. However, if you are planning these as annuals, you can grow the plants closer together as they will not grow tall.

In addition, you can also plant seeds of eucalyptus, initially using root trainers to establish them. Only then can you transplant the eucalypts to their final location in midsummer at the latest. The potential height and distribution of the chosen species must also be considered. This is important because you need to plant the root ball a reasonable distance from other plants or buildings to allow them to develop.

Proper care for eucalyptus trees after planting

For amateur gardeners, it is advisable to choose smaller varieties that are more established and will not cause problems during the growth phase. It is best to water the tree adequately when it is young to ensure it becomes well established. You can stop altogether once you’re sure the plant is settled. However, occasionally check the garden soil for moisture and water more during dry spells if necessary.

With eucalyptus trees, it is also not essential to enrich the garden soil with additional nutrients, as this will only lead to excessive leaf growth. However, you can spread mulch or compost around the trunks as well as protect the trees from weeds for the first few years. In addition, it is not advisable to use climbing aids for the plants, because eucalyptus trees develop strong roots and trunks even without support.

More tips on plant care and pruning

If you are planting a eucalyptus outside of its habitat, there are a few more factors to consider when caring for the plant. The trees grow quickly once established but require some tender loving care to thrive. You can benefit from this, especially as young plants, paying attention to watering, pests, light, moisture, soil conditions and temperature. Here are the key details to consider.

Most eucalyptus trees require direct sunlight throughout their lives, but can do well in partial shade.

A well-drained garden soil will provide optimal growing conditions for most varieties.

In the first growth phase, sufficient watering must be ensured so that the plants can get used to it quickly.

Only protect your eucalyptus trees in extreme weather conditions as most of them are hardy.

Watch out for caterpillars in the event of a pest infestation, as these can infest a young eucalyptus tree fairly quickly.

Plant eucalyptus and possibly prune later

Typically, eucalyptus trees do not require pruning. It is best to check young specimens to see whether they have formed an upright main trunk. If a second upright stem appears, you can cut it off and leave the established stem as the leader. In general, the trees can take care of themselves, although pruning can prevent the foliage from maturing. In this way, you can make the leaves of the trees look more attractive. In addition, a first pruning at the beginning of the plant’s life can also have a positive effect on plant growth.