Professor Fabio Pigozzi was re-elected president of the International Federation of Sports Medicine (Fims) in Guadalajara. Confirmed for the fourth time in Mexico at the helm of the Federation founded in 1928 and recognized by the IOC since 1952, Pigozzi, appointed last May at the helm of Nado Italia, is today the only Italian representative on the WADA Foundation Board, as well as a member of the Health, Medical & Research Commission of the same Agency.

Pigozzi is considered one of the leading experts in the world in the field of sports medicine. In the twelve years at the helm of the Federation he has been able to transform FIMS (120 member countries all over the world) into an organization increasingly accustomed to sharing his strategies with the International Olympic Committee. In fact, in parallel with the IOC, the International Federation of Sports Medicine is carrying out a research and analysis plan of the delicate gender policy relating to the guidelines of international sport.

«I am proud – underlined Professor Pigozzi – for a result that rewards above all the long tradition and the recognized value of Italian Sports Medicine all over the world. I will continue the work begun in 2010 – he added – the fight against doping, research and projects for the health of athletes and, last but not least, the study of the development of gender policy in Olympic Sport, will continue to be the cornerstones of this Federation ».

«The confirmation of Fabio Pigozzi at the top of the International Federation of Sports Medicine certifies the undoubted stature of the professional and the extraordinary credibility boasted at international level – underlined the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò -. We are talking about an excellence that has become a point of reference in the world, which manages to express – with rare effectiveness and competence – the universality of the message that characterizes us at every level within the Olympic movement. A pride for Italian sport and for the whole country ». Brazilian Josè Kawazoe Lazzoli is the new Secretary General. FMSI President Casasco has been confirmed as Chairman of the Development Commission and member of the Executive.